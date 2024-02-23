Binance to pay $4.3B penalty in money-laundering plea deal

As a part of a plea deal, crypto exchange Binance's (BNB-USD) $4.3 billion payment has been approved by a judge — making it one of the largest criminal penalties in US history — according to Bloomberg reporting. In addition, Binance will have a court-appointed monitor for up to 5 years.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to discuss Binance's penalty and its impact on the crypto market.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino