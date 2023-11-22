Binance to Pay $4B to Settle U.S. Criminal Case; Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO

SmartAsset

Suppose you have $1 million in a Roth IRA and will receive $2,250 each month from Social Security when you become eligible for benefits. Would this be enough to allow you to retire at age 62? The answer to that question could be yes, but there’s a chance it may require you to live on […] The post I Have $1 Million in a Roth IRA and Will Receive $2,250 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.