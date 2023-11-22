Binance to Pay $4B to Settle U.S. Criminal Case; Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO
"CoinDesk Daily" host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the hottest crypto headlines. The latest after Binance and its now former CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao pleaded guilty Tuesday to anti-money laundering and U.S. sanctions violations in a settlement with the U.S. government. OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is set to return as the chief executive officer nearly a week after he was ousted. Plus, crypto exchange HTX and blockchain protocol Heco Chain hacked for a cumulative $97 million.