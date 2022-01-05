U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,751.67
    -41.87 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,712.81
    -86.84 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,301.15
    -321.57 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.46
    -24.41 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    +1.15 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7000
    +0.0320 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0800
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.04
    -18.56 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Biocontainment Unit medical director Omicron: Kids ‘should be wearing masks in schools right now,’ doctor says

Dr. Brian Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in COVID-19 with the CDC panel considering boosters for 12-15 year olds and leaving out testing as part of new isolation guidelines.

