Biogen Alzheimer's drug may be 'first effort of a clear win': Analyst

American City Business Journals

General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.