Bipartisan infrastructure agreement reached
Yahoo Finace's Jessica Smith provides the latest on President Biden's infrastructure plan.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to move forward on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal after negotiators reached agreement on the major components of the package that is a key priority of President Joe Biden, lawmakers said. The bipartisan agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2EY2VP, which follows months of talks between Senate Democrats and Republicans, is expected to gain strong support from lawmakers from both parties. The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said on Twitter Wednesday he "will vote to proceed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill."
BIDEN: "You may have heard that in Washington - I was just on the phone - looks like we reached a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. A fancy word for bridges, roads..."From a Mack Truck plant in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal reached back in Washington, where a group of key Republican senators said they were ready to put partisan politics aside and and move forward on rebuilding the nation's roads and bridges.Republican Senator Bill Cassidy:"I am amazed that there's some opposed to this, just because they think that if you ever get anything done, somehow it's a sign of weakness... Speak to that family in which they're commuting back and forth in order to get their children to school or to get to work, and tell them, 'oh, you just wait because we want political circumstances to be different.' No, we're not going to delay relieving their problem."Republican Senator Mitt Romney:"We've come together, worked in good faith with our Democrat colleagues, our Republican leaders, ranking members and committee members have worked on the elements of this as have the Democrats on their side, we've done something on a bipartisan basis. It's the way Washington should work. It's the way America expects us to work. And I'm confident that we will be able to get it across the finish line."The bipartisan bill is a key component of Biden's larger domestic policy agenda. BIDEN: "Buy American!"Back in Lehigh Valley, Biden - with his shirtsleeves rolled up - vowed to boost U.S. manufacturing and, in turn, working-class people and unions."...they've got a new sheriff in town."And he subtly criticized the 'buy American' policies pushed by his predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump."In recent years, 'buy American' has become a hollow promise. But my administration is going to make Buy American a reality."Biden also met local members of the United Autoworkers Union on a tour of the Mack Truck plant.And while his predecessor liked to get behind the wheel of trucks, Biden was denied a similar photo op.BIDEN: "Can I open the door?"FACTORY WORKER: "We don't actually have the keys."BIDEN: "You don't have the keys?"FACTORY WORKER: "It's locked."BIDEN: "Aw man."
A host of new problems emerged Monday morning threatening whether the Group of 10 can actually make this "infrastructure week" after all.Why it matters: This is the bill's do-or-die moment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.August recesses in both chambers are here.Senators are scheduled to break in two weeks — a deadline sure to be blown after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made clear he wants to pass both a bipartisan bill and a budget resolution
President Joe Biden met Tuesday with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), the lead Democratic negotiator on the teetering bipartisan infrastructure deal, as senators involved in the talks said that they had made progress in resolving some lingering disagreements, though other differences remain. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that both Biden and Sinema remained hopeful that a deal could be reached. “Both feel optimistic about the path forward and clearly both understand having lived through m
A group of Senate negotiators said they had reached a final deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that could be on the floor for a vote as soon as Wednesday night.
