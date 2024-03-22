Bitcoin entering 'uncharted territory' ahead of halving: Pompliano

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have retreated from their all-time highs, but they are still higher year-to-date, thanks, in part, to enthusiasm for new spot bitcoin ETFs. As for the next catalyst for prices, it is likely coming in April when the cryptocurrency goes through a halving.

At the inaugural Bitcoin Investor Day, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments and host of the “The Pomp Podcast” spoke with Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith about what lies ahead for the digital asset and how Wall Street's view of bitcoin has evolved.

When asked how high bitcoin prices can go, Pompliano notes "We have violated a lot of the rules that people previously relied on in bitcoin." One of those "rules" is bitcoin hitting new highs ahead of a halving. On that point, Pompliano calls it "uncharted territory," noting that bulls will argue that it means prices will go even higher, while others may think "anything can happen."

Watch the video above to hear what Pompliano has to say about the role bitcoin could play in elections around the world.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.