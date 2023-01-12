Bitcoin hovers below $19,000, Coinbase stock rises
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at how crypto stocks like bitcoin and Coinbase are performing on Thursday.
Food price inflation slowed in December 2022, although it continues to rise at a higher rate than most consumer goods, while prices of meat, poultry and eggs shot up for the month after declining in...
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Ines Ferré break down the December CPI report.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré highlights how stocks are trading following the December CPI index reading out Thursday morning as well as moves in the U.S. dollar and crude oil.
With 137 million people using free trading apps, it's never been so easy for novice investors to find themselves taken in by market conspiracies.
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.
Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.
Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.
Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.
Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.
Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.
Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem
Suddenly, leaving behind $28 billion doesn't hit quite as hard.
Regardless, stock markets opened lower on Thursday, and cybersecurity stocks were among the bigger losers. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 3.2% through 10 a.m. ET, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) slipped 2.2%, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped 2.6%. Following up on Wednesday's $1 Fortinet price target cut by Barclays (which cut the stock to $56 a share), this morning fellow investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is lowering price targets on CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks as well.
Biden's not going to back down on this one.
These two companies are in very different situations but could generate significant returns for investors.
Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.
AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.
Virgin Galactic's LauncherOne failed to launch in what would have been Britain's first orbital flight on Jan. 9
It’s not too early to start thinking about your 2022 income-tax return, if you can bear the thought. Taking an extension allows an extra six months, giving an Oct. 16 deadline to submit a tax return. The IRS is expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year, it said.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the decline in stock for Tesla, as well as Tesla's growing list of challenges.