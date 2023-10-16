Bitcoin jumps on spot ETF hopes, investors ready for earnings: Yahoo Finance Live
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is rising on the hope that the Securities and Exchange Commission will soon approve a spot bitcoin ETF. Investors are also getting ready for a big week of earnings. Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and United Airlines (UAL) all report this week. Some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Pfizer (PFE), and Charles Schwab (SCHW).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:20 p.m. ET - Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer Managing Director & Head of Internet Research
3:35 p.m. ET - Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO
4:05 p.m. ET - David Royal, Thrivent CFO & CIO
4:20 p.m. ET - David Berliner, BDO National Leader of Restructuring and Turnaround Services Practice
4:45 p.m. ET - Hayley Berg, Hopper Lead Economist