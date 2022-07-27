Bitcoin mining economically impacts crypto winter according to Riot Blockchain CEO
Riot Blockchain CEO Jason Les details the economic impact of ‘Crypto Winter’ on Bitcoin mining costs. The segment took place on July 15, 2022.
After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up
A historically high U.S. inflation rate of 9.1% hasn't stopped the Oracle of Omaha from putting his company's cash to work in five stocks.
There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...
Investors might be surprised by a look back at how equites have performed on the days this year when the Fed has slammed on the monetary-policy brakes.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Amazon (AMZN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Nokia (NOK) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor
The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.
Intel hasn't reported bottom-line results below the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate since 2014.
Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, reversed her stance on two major technology companies.
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Tenable (TENB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 400% and 0.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.
Norfolk Southern (NSC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.29% and 3.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Vale's (VALE) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the impact of lower iron ore, copper and nickel prices as well as higher diesel and freight costs.
Bank of America cut its price target on Apple ahead of its third-quarter earnings results, citing headwinds like China lockdowns and a strong U.S. dollar.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.
Teva Pharma inked settlement deals worth upward of $4 billion for its role in the opioid crisis, and Teva stock skyrocketed on Wednesday.
Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.