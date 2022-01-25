U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,316.01
    -94.12 (-2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,801.64
    -562.86 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,516.05
    -339.08 (-2.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,971.37
    -62.14 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9190
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,428.26
    +2,911.20 (+8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.59
    +6.01 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.60
    +16.45 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Bitcoin price worst case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

In this article:
  • ADA-USD
  • ETH-USD
  • SOL1-USD
  • DOGE-USD
  • BTC-USD

Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

