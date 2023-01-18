Bitcoin shakes off 2022 negativity, continues rally above $20,000
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the recent rally in bitcoin and how it's moving other cryptocurrencies.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the recent rally in bitcoin and how it's moving other cryptocurrencies.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith reports that Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?
The growing popularity of e-commerce and cloud computing should be tailwinds for these growth stocks.
There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad
Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.
A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.
D.A. Davidson Technology Strategist Gil Luria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss news that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees, Ian Bremmer’s take on tech giants destroying American democracy, and the outlook for earnings season.
In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]
These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Old West Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was one of the most difficult years for investors. However, the fund performed better than the market. Even though its long-only separate accounts delivered negative returns for the year, they beat their respective […]
Just as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led markets lower in 2022, the index is working hard to lead a rebound early in 2023. After being the only one of the three major U.S. stock market indexes to finish higher on Tuesday, the Nasdaq once again looked good early Wednesday morning, with futures on the index rising nearly half a percent. One winner leading the Nasdaq higher Wednesday morning was vaccine stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which announced positive news that showed investors the company is more than just a one-trick pony.
On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.
Semiconductor stocks have taken a beating in the market this past year, which is evident from the 28% decline in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is among those that have borne the brunt of the sell-off in semiconductor stocks. Qualcomm issued tepid guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, calling for $9.6 billion in revenue at the midpoint of its range.
Investors need to pay close attention to Clearfield (CLFD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...
The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.
These tech titans had a challenging 2022, but one company's performance under economic strain suggests it is the more reliable investment.
This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.