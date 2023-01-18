U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.02
    -40.95 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,497.64
    -413.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.91
    -91.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.14
    -12.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.80
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.40 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4260
    -0.1090 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8500
    +0.6420 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,940.83
    -185.27 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.41
    -10.25 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Bitcoin shakes off 2022 negativity, continues rally above $20,000

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the recent rally in bitcoin and how it's moving other cryptocurrencies.

