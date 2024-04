M&A activity in the global upstream industry has already crossed the $64 billion mark this year, most of it focused around the U.S. shale patch. The Permian Basin, which spans across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, has been the focus for most deals in the year, with companies vying to get a hold of assets located in the patch. Other shale plays in the U.S. are also set to attract significant investments, with about $41 billion worth of non-Permian opportunities on the market, according to the report, like the potential sale of Exxon Mobil's Bakken portfolio in North Dakota.

Reuters • 1h ago