Data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment shows bitcoin supply on crypto exchanges has slipped to its lowest levels since February 2018, with 6.4% supply leaving exchanges in the past week. That dip comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused exchanges Binance and Coinbase of offering unregistered securities to U.S. customers. CoinDesk's Jennifer Sanasie presents "The Chart of the Day."