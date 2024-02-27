Bitcoin surges, Macy’s to close 150 stores: Yahoo Finance Live

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is popping for a second day, topping $57,000 briefly as traders snatch up the cryptocurrency. Shares of Macy’s (M) were rising after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The retailer also announced it would close 150 underperforming stores. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and Unity Software (U).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:35 p.m. ET - Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool CEO

3:25 p.m. ET - Ken Leon, CFRA Research Director of Equity Research

3:45 p.m. ET - Jon Tower, Citi Director, Restaurant Analyst

4:15 p.m. ET - Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions CEO