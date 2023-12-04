Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,563.80
    -30.83 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,180.79
    -64.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,150.49
    -154.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.44
    +12.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -0.84 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.40
    -47.30 (-2.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.96 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    +0.0710 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0104 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3790
    +0.6180 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,731.32
    +2,165.74 (+5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.81
    -0.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.96
    -16.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,231.27
    -200.24 (-0.60%)
     

Bitcoin surges past $41k, Gold hits record high: Yahoo Finance Live

A continued Fed pause and hope that a spot bitcoin ETF will soon be approved have sent bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices soaring above $41 thousand. Hopes that the Fed may soon cut rates is one of the reasons why Gold (GC=F) has surged to a new high, hitting $2,100. Investors are also trading Spotify (SPOT) on news that it is cutting 17% of its workforce. Alaska Air (ALK) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA) are also trending on the news of their $1.9 billion deal. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Uber (UBER), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Carvana (CVNA).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Equity Strategy
3:20 p.m. ET - Vlad Tenev, Robinhood CEO
3:40 p.m. ET - Nancy Vanden Houten, Oxford Economics
3:50 p.m. ET - Arun Sundaram, CFRA Analyst
4:40 p.m. ET - Palmer Luckey, Anduril Founder

