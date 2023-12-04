Bitcoin surges past $41k, Gold hits record high: Yahoo Finance Live

A continued Fed pause and hope that a spot bitcoin ETF will soon be approved have sent bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices soaring above $41 thousand. Hopes that the Fed may soon cut rates is one of the reasons why Gold (GC=F) has surged to a new high, hitting $2,100. Investors are also trading Spotify (SPOT) on news that it is cutting 17% of its workforce. Alaska Air (ALK) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA) are also trending on the news of their $1.9 billion deal. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Uber (UBER), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Carvana (CVNA).



