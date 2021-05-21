U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.32
    -1.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,197.10
    +112.95 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,483.48
    -52.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.12
    +6.36 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.54
    +1.60 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.10
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    27.42
    -0.65 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6270
    -0.0070 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4147
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9600
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,086.32
    -2,209.29 (-5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.46
    -99.67 (-9.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Bitcoin tumbles again on China mining crackdown as strategist says 'crypto years are like dog years'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jill Carlson, Slow Ventures Venture Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are faring amid the China mining crackdown.

Recommended Stories

  • Changes in the Fed’s monetary policy will be 'favorable to markets': strategist

    Brian Rauscher, Fundstrat Global Advisors Head of Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why investors should buy the dips in value and cyclical stocks and weigh in on potential changes in the Fed's monetary policy post-pandemic.

  • Yahoo Finance users love Dogecoin: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, May 21, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Falls as China Calls for Crackdown on Crypto Mining, Trading

    The latest news extended bitcoin's streak of wild price gyrations this week.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Norwegian Air raises fresh capital, set to exit restructuring

    Norwegian Air has raised the 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714.07 million) it targeted through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue, the company said on Friday. Courts in Ireland and Norway had demanded the budget airline raise at least 4.5 billion crowns as part of a scheme to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the two countries on May 26. The private placement of new shares raised 3.73 billion crowns and was "significantly oversubscribed", the firm said in a statement.

  • Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds

    Around 4.5% of all bitcoin mining takes place in Iran, allowing the country to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that can be used to buy imports and lessen the impact of sanctions, a new study has found. At its current level of mining, Iran's bitcoin production would amount to revenues close $1 billion a year, according to figures from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

  • The Rock accounts for a third of Hollywood’s lead roles for Asians and Pacific Islanders

    A new report highlights The Rock's uniquely enormous brand—but also underscores Hollywood's woeful track record of representation.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street on track to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide on Thursday, driven by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. Crypto-miner Riot Blockchain fell 1%, Marathon Digital Holdings dropped 1.5%. Wall Street's main indexes fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month indicated many policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing of crisis-era support, such as tapering bond purchases, in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes in investment. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March. But its shares slid more than 3% in Hong Kong on concerns about margin erosion, which prompted brokerage CICC to trim its earnings estimate.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe decision to ramp up investment is mainly driven by broadening market opportunities observed in business services, online games and short-form videos. There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who are spending aggressively. While near-term costs will increase, the timing of returns from these investments may be unpredictable.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.The Chinese giant had shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Raw-Materials Boom Is Reordering the $6.3 Trillion ETF World

    (Bloomberg) -- The turbulence in the commodity complex this week looks like a much-needed cooldown, if signals from the $6.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry are anything to go by.With an American economic revival underway, the frenzy for raw materials now accounts for more than half of the 20 best-performing exchange-traded products this year. That’s a rare degree of outperformance for the inflation-sensitive sector.Even after Wednesday’s big swoon, investors have allocated $2.6 billion this month to track everything from lumber and corn to oil as consumer activity picks up, construction surges and supply-chain bottlenecks intensify.Small wonder that issuers are chasing the trend. On Thursday, Aberdeen Standard Investments filed for two broad commodity ETFs and an industrial metals fund. Earlier this week, Tidal ETF Trust filed for the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF, a chunk of which will be allocated to companies transporting commodities in bulk.It all underscores demand for investing styles that ride the early-cycle boom. At the same time, hot passive money is flying into the sector rapidly -- lowering the bar for market volatility.“The economy has just come back quicker than anyone anticipated,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “It takes time to bring plants back on and some of these processes on the commodity side, you can’t just flip a switch.”Commodity ETPs are on course to lure the most new cash since at least August 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s a drastic shift from last year, when a slate of tech and thematic ETFs took center stage as the pandemic raged.High expectations for price growth are playing a key role.“Everyone is talking about inflation,” said Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp. “One clear hedge for inflation is having some commodity exposure.”Commodities are an input to the global growth engine that tend to contribute to and correlate with inflation. ETFs holding them usually do well during periods of rising price pressure, according to Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.At Invesco, all but one of its nine U.S.-listed commodity ETFs are in the green this year, and more than half are beating the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date inflows for the group are currently outpacing record levels seen in 2009, according to Jason Bloom, head of fixed income and alternatives ETF strategy at Invesco in Downers Grove, Illinois. That’s taken assets in the funds to almost $10 billion, Bloomberg data show.“We do see a basis for higher inflation (though not problematic) over the next five to 10 years, and think it makes sense for investors to position their portfolios for that,” said Bloom. “Adding commodities is really the most potent inflation hedge.”The highest-flying commodity products aren’t all very big, or liquid. The best performing ETP in the U.S. this year is the iPath Bloomberg Tin Total Return Sub-Index ETN (ticker JJTFF), with less than $1 million in assets and a handful of trades.It’s joined in the top five by the $1.5 million iPath Bloomberg Precious Metals Total Return Sub-Index ETN (JJPFF), which has also hardly traded. The pair have returned 343% and 163%, respectively.Others in the list tell a clearer story about the materials-linked boom. The $113 million Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY), which tracks the cost of transporting bulk commodities like coal or iron ore, is the second-best performing fund with a 233% return.Read more: Commodities Boom Sends Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Past $100 MillionDeutsche Bank’s DB Base Metals Double Long ETN (BDDXF) and the MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU) round out the top five.Of course, the billions of dollars flowing to commodity products risk creating a crowded trade, vulnerable to a big unwind if inflation expectations prove too high.That was thrown into sharp relief Wednesday as energy and commodities futures buckled amid a wider market drawdown. Things steadied on Thursday, though most raw materials remain lower after the bruising week.All the same, investors can point to rising economic activity as grounds for continued optimism. Data Friday showed a measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.“Demand is starting to come back which is pushing up those prices,” Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “As those funds have done well, you see increased in investor interest.”(Updates with fresh economic context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Canada Pension Sees Emerging Markets, U.S. Consumer Credit Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is bullish on U.S. consumer credit and sees good opportunities in emerging markets, despite the devastating toll the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on leading countries such as Brazil and India.U.S. households are flush with savings and central banks will continue to prime the economy with easy money for a while, new Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in an interview. That’s positive for returns in consumer-oriented investments, he said.“A year ago there was a lot of uncertainty with high unemployment, but with the stimulus that came in the U.S., consumer credit performed very well. Our investment in home improvement loans really exceeded our expectations,” Graham said Thursday.CPPIB returned 20.4% for the year ended March 31, its best showing since it was created in the late 1990s, helped by base effects: Global equity markets were just starting their climb back from the crash of early 2020 as the new fiscal year began.The fund’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8% for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34%, the fund said in a statement. Private-equity investments outside of Canada returned well over 30%.The fund ended March with net assets of C$497.2 billion ($412 billion).About one fifth of that, or C$104 billion, is in emerging markets. Graham continues to see a good case for putting more capital to work in places like Brazil and India, despite the humanitarian crisis that’s seen those two countries suffer more Covid-19 deaths than any other besides the U.S.CPPIB aims to lift its emerging-markets allocation to one-third of its portfolio in the next four years, Graham said.A former research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp., Graham joined CPPIB in 2008 and took over the top job from Mark Machin in February. The former CEO resigned after flying to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel and earning a public rebuke from the finance minister.Global ExpertiseThe fund, which has eight offices outside of Canada, expanded its employee count in those locations by 8% to 486 people and plans to continue doing so, Graham said.“We were really able to monetize all the effort we put into building this organization with a global footprint over the past 10, 15 years,” the CEO said. “We have the expertise internally on all the different asset classes. It allowed us to navigate through the early days of the pandemic and then turn our mind to being offensive and looking for opportunities.”“The monetary and fiscal stimulus that came into the market really provided a lot of liquidity and was critical to having the robust, broader rally that we saw through most of our fiscal year,” Graham said. “These will continue into fiscal 2022.”Credit investments returned 2.4% for the year and real estate lost 4.1%, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8%. Foreign exchange losses of C$35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.The overall 20.4% gain trailed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5%. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund’s holdings are “significantly more diversified,” CPPIB said.At the beginning of the pandemic, the fund took advantage of doing more “thematic investing” and focused on asset classes that were “dislocated” or very cheap. Most of those easy opportunities are now gone, Graham said.“The approach we are very much taking now is a deep diligence, roll up your sleeve, find those individual investment opportunities. It’s far more bottom-up,” he said.(Updates throughout with comments from interview with CEO.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again. Why It’s Tumbling — and Why the Pain Can Continue.

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Defends Dividend Cut

    Since surprising the market with its plan to spin off WarnerMedia, the phone giant’s stock has fallen 8%. While AT&T (ticker: T) has talked about creating two stronger companies—a telecom giant focused on 5G and broadband and a streaming business that merges HBO, CNN, TNT and more with Discovery—many investors have spent the week focused on the dividend cut that came with the news. A plan to reset the dividend, to use AT&T’s words, will reduce the company’s total dividend payout to an estimated $8 billion after the deal closes, from about $15 billion last year.