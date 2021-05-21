Bitcoin tumbles as China doubles down on mining crackdown
Troy Gayeski, Skybridge Co-CIO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the markets and the wild ride with crypto.
Troy Gayeski, Skybridge Co-CIO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the markets and the wild ride with crypto.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.One of Africa’s largest sovereign wealth funds rode the wave of U.S. technology stocks to a banner 2020. Now, it’s betting Europe will play catch-up.The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, fresh off a 51% surge in assets that took the fund above $2 billion, is boosting its exposure to European stocks and will add some Japanese equities, Chief Executive Officer Uche Orji said in an interview. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus sees opportunity as Europe begins to open up from Covid lockdowns.“Last year, Europe underperformed America big time” as investors moved funds to technology companies profiting from the shift to online services at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Orji said. As the global economy reopens, countries with broader industrial bases and services such as Europe “will become more interesting,” he said.The Euro Stoxx 50 equity benchmark has climbed almost 11% this year, buoyed by expectations of a rapid recovery as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress while fiscal and monetary policies across the region remain loose. It’s outperformed both the S&P 500 Index and MSCI All Countries World Index, which have risen 9.6% and 7.5% respectively in the year-to-date.Expanding FootprintThe NSIA has $2.1 billion of assets under management. About a third of that amount is held by its Future Generations Fund, which buys equities in developed and emerging markets. The authority had 25% of the FGF invested in stocks last year, with the “bulk” in the U.S., while European stocks accounted for less than 4%, Orji said.“We are just going to add more capital to expand our footprints in Europe and Japan, but Europe in particular is an area where we have not had a big presence,” he said.Orji, 51, has more than two decades of experience in international banking, with an MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to his appointment as CEO of the NSIA in 2012, he’s had stints at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Securities.The NSIA reported a four-fold increase in profit last year to 160 billion naira ($390 million). Returns this year will likely trail 2020 as a rally in global equities eases up and as it invests in infrastructure projects that can take longer to generate income, Orji said.The authority plans to establish a $200 million fund that builds health-care facilities to treat diseases including cancer and orthopedics. Africa’s most populous country has for decades lacked adequate investment in health care, prompting citizens including President Muhammadu Buhari to seek treatment abroad.The NSIA plans to finance the health-care projects with co-investors, Orji said, without providing more details.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.
(Bloomberg) -- One-day swings of 31%. A slump amid a jump in U.S. inflation. Ever more critical regulatory scrutiny. Bitcoin delivered all of these in the past few days, undermining its claimed role as a portfolio hedge rivaling gold.While true believers still tout Bitcoin’s merits as a store of value akin to digital bullion, recent events show how controversial that view is. The largest token has shed 40% after hitting a mid-April record, and its volatility compared with the precious metal jumped during this week’s cryptocurrency rout.“For all of 2020 and pretty much up until April, Bitcoin has been the best performing asset, so it wasn’t hard to say it was an inflationary hedge given all the stimulus that keeps getting pumped into the global economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp. “This week’s crypto plunge and rebound was a wake-up call. Bitcoin will still act like a leveraged risk-on trade and not a proper inflation hedge.”Bitcoin’s 60-day realized volatility is far higher than that of gold and currently pulling away. The token tumbled 31% on Wednesday before rising by about the same percentage that day. For the week, it’s down some 10%, sapped by Elon Musk’s criticisms of its energy use, a Chinese regulatory broadside and a possible U.S. tax crackdown.Gold, meanwhile, is heading for a third weekly gain, bolstered by a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields, which boost the allure of non-interest-bearing bullion. It’s also benefiting from the crypto crash, according to Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Pte.For some commentators, Bitcoin is still evolving as an asset, making a rush to judgment premature. Its capped supply -- at 21 million tokens -- is among the features it shares with bullion, said David Lightfoot, chief executive officer of Sydney-based xbullion, a precious metal tokenization platform.Bitcoin is still “finding its value” as a revolutionary new asset class, and similar volatility was seen after the discovery of oil as the world began to understand its impact and future worth, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s relentless recovery struck an air pocket as household sentiment retreated and employment fell for the first time in seven months, which combined with a slow vaccine roll out increases pressure on the central bank to maintain a high tempo of stimulus.Consumer confidence slid 4.8% in May, though from a record high, and employers cut 30,600 roles in April. Yet other indicators remain positive, a survey showed the financial well-being of Australians climbed to the highest ever and last week’s budget contained new rounds of spending.The underlying question is how long it will take the Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury to achieve their goal of pushing unemployment down toward 4% to revive wages and inflation. Governor Philip Lowe is due to decide in July whether to extend the yield target and quantitative easing programs.Robert Mead of Pacific Investment Management Co. sees the RBA extending its asset purchases framework, but expects policy makers will give themselves more flexibility to adjust the pace.“Our borders aren’t opening, our migration has stalled, our vaccine rollout is pretty slow,” said Mead, co-head of Asia-Pacific portfolio management. “The data flow is suggesting that there will be hiccups along the way -- hopefully we end up in a much better place economically but it’s not a straight line.”He sees setbacks in the recovery making Australian bonds look attractive.The pause in the economy’s upward trajectory coincides with the end of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and bank loan repayment deferals, suggesting a likely period of adjustment ahead. What is clear is wage growth remains tepid.In the first three months of this year, wages advanced 0.6% from the prior quarter and 1.5% from a year earlier. That’s well below the sustained 3% expansion the RBA is seeking as it tries to return to consumer prices to target.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Patchy economic data is a reminder of the reality that the post-COVID recovery is not likely to be a straight-line affair. Rather than a sign of macro weakness, households’ willingness to take holidays in April -- which cruelled the jobs recovery -- more likely reflects an underlying confidence in labor market prospects.”-- James McIntyre, economistThe government, in its May 11 budget, announced about A$100 ($78 billion) in extra spending over the four years that will underpin the recovery. The RBA reiterated in minutes of its May meeting that it’s unlikely to raise interest rates before 2024 at the earliest.Data released Friday showed consumers are still spending, with retail sales advancing 1.1% in April, according to a preliminary estimate, more than twice economists’ median forecast.Lowe and his board will convene July 6 to decide on rolling over the RBA’s three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April 2024. They’re also due to decide on whether to undertake a third tranche of QE after A$200 billion of buying ends in September.“Future policy decisions would be based on close attention to the flow of economic data and conditions in financial markets in Australia,” the RBA said in the minutes Tuesday.(Updates with retail sales in third-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
A new report highlights The Rock's uniquely enormous brand—but also underscores Hollywood's woeful track record of representation.
(Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., has raised about HK$24.6 billion ($3.2 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of a marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The warehousing and shipping company has priced 609.2 million shares at HK$40.36 each, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It had marketed the shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 apiece. An external representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The JD.com unit’s debut next week will be closely watched as a gauge of investor demand in Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has cooled because of concerns over rising inflation and weakness in global stocks. It is the second-largest listing in the city this year, after short video company Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion float in February.The pricing close to the bottom already suggests investors were cautious about the price tag, even if JD Logistics stopped taking orders a day earlier than planned on strong demand. At the low end of the range, the company would have been valued at $31 billion, well below the $40 billion valuation it had been targeting at the start of the IPO process.While first-time share sales in the Asian financial hub have had their best start to the year on record, with $20.5 billion raised so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, investor appetite for new stock offerings has petered out recently, with the massive first-day pops seen at the beginning of the year all but gone. For example, SF Real Estate Investment Trust fell 16.5% in its debut on the Hong Kong bourse Monday.Other companies waiting in the wings include online health-care giant WeDoctor, which could raise about $2 billion, and rural e-commerce platform Huitongda Network Co., which is eyeing a $1 billion IPO as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg News has reported. China Resources Holdings Co. is also weighing a Hong Kong IPO of its supermarket business that could raise as much as $2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, who agreed to subscribe for about $1.53 billion of stock, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It operated more than 900 warehouses across China as of the end of 2020. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($637 million) last year.JD Logistics’ shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on May 28. BofA Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are joint sponsors for the listing.(Updates with final pricing throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s target of balancing its budget by fiscal 2025 is essentially out of reach and pushing for it too hard would derail the pandemic-hit economy, according to Ayako Fujita, a member of the finance ministry’s debt-management panel.“It’s pretty much impossible,” Fujita said of the goal to balance the government’s budget excluding debt-servicing payments by the year ending March 2026.Measures such as spending cuts or tax increases to meet the goal would shave 1% off the economy each year and are therefore unlikely, Fujita, a senior economist at JPMorgan Securities, said in an interview.The panelist’s remarks come amid continued insistence by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan is sticking with the goal. Aso reiterated his stance on April 30 that the goal is important to maintain market trust in the country’s commitment to fix its finances and to avoid a surge in yields.The International Monetary Fund’s latest estimate showed Japan’s public debt load compared against gross domestic product at 256%, the worst among developed nations. Even before the surge in government spending during the pandemic, Japan’s Cabinet Office forecast the country would fail to reach a primary balance this decade.Read More: Covid-19 Pushes Japan’s Budget Balancing Further into FutureStill, once the economy has shrugged off the negative impact of the pandemic, the government should tackle the task of managing the nation’s growing debt, Fujita said.To do that the government needs to start discussing how extra spending will be paid for and get back in step with the Bank of Japan on trying to generate inflation.“Government policies such as reducing mobile phone fees or offering cut-price travel incentives are standing in the way of the BOJ’s efforts to spur inflation,” Fujita said. “The government should take measures to spark, not dampen, inflation, since it’s a significant factor in stable debt management.”While the BOJ’s yield curve control policy aimed at generating stable inflation helps keep government borrowing costs down, it will eventually undermine debt management, she said. That will happen through deterioration in the functioning of the bond market needed for smooth issuance of debt and by lowering inflation expectations, she added.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is bullish on U.S. consumer credit and sees good opportunities in emerging markets, despite the devastating toll the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on leading countries such as Brazil and India.U.S. households are flush with savings and central banks will continue to prime the economy with easy money for a while, new Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in an interview. That’s positive for returns in consumer-oriented investments, he said.“A year ago there was a lot of uncertainty with high unemployment, but with the stimulus that came in the U.S., consumer credit performed very well. Our investment in home improvement loans really exceeded our expectations,” Graham said Thursday.CPPIB returned 20.4% for the year ended March 31, its best showing since it was created in the late 1990s, helped by base effects: Global equity markets were just starting their climb back from the crash of early 2020 as the new fiscal year began.The fund’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8% for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34%, the fund said in a statement. Private-equity investments outside of Canada returned well over 30%.The fund ended March with net assets of C$497.2 billion ($412 billion).About one fifth of that, or C$104 billion, is in emerging markets. Graham continues to see a good case for putting more capital to work in places like Brazil and India, despite the humanitarian crisis that’s seen those two countries suffer more Covid-19 deaths than any other besides the U.S.CPPIB aims to lift its emerging-markets allocation to one-third of its portfolio in the next four years, Graham said.A former research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp., Graham joined CPPIB in 2008 and took over the top job from Mark Machin in February. The former CEO resigned after flying to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel and earning a public rebuke from the finance minister.Global ExpertiseThe fund, which has eight offices outside of Canada, expanded its employee count in those locations by 8% to 486 people and plans to continue doing so, Graham said.“We were really able to monetize all the effort we put into building this organization with a global footprint over the past 10, 15 years,” the CEO said. “We have the expertise internally on all the different asset classes. It allowed us to navigate through the early days of the pandemic and then turn our mind to being offensive and looking for opportunities.”“The monetary and fiscal stimulus that came into the market really provided a lot of liquidity and was critical to having the robust, broader rally that we saw through most of our fiscal year,” Graham said. “These will continue into fiscal 2022.”Credit investments returned 2.4% for the year and real estate lost 4.1%, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8%. Foreign exchange losses of C$35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.The overall 20.4% gain trailed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5%. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund’s holdings are “significantly more diversified,” CPPIB said.At the beginning of the pandemic, the fund took advantage of doing more “thematic investing” and focused on asset classes that were “dislocated” or very cheap. Most of those easy opportunities are now gone, Graham said.“The approach we are very much taking now is a deep diligence, roll up your sleeve, find those individual investment opportunities. It’s far more bottom-up,” he said.(Updates throughout with comments from interview with CEO.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.
Oatly (OTLY) began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, May 20, at $22.12 after pricing at $17 per share.
Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.
JD.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: JD) delivery arm, JD Logistics Inc, has raised around $3.16 billion from its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $5.2 per share towards the lower end of its indicated range, symbolizing investor caution, Reuters reports. The IPO valued JD Logistics at $31 billion, below the initially targeted valuation of $40 billion. It would have raised .4 billion under the indicated price range of HK$39.36 - HK$43.36. JD Logistics will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 28. The investor demand in Hong Kong’s IPO market has lost steam due to concerns surrounding inflation and weakness in global stocks, Bloomberg reports. The IPO marks China’s second-largest listing in 2021 after short video company Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion February float. JD.com had spun off its logistics unit into a standalone entity in 2017 and launched its delivery and warehousing services to third-party companies. Still, it owned around 79% of JD Logistics. Price action: JD shares traded higher by 1.22% at $74.6 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJD.com Beats On Q1 Revenue, Clocks 500M Annual Active Customer Accounts But Sacrifices MarginsAlibaba-Backed E-commerce Platform Huitongda Network Eyes B Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.
Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.
If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.
(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Since surprising the market with its plan to spin off WarnerMedia, the phone giant’s stock has fallen 8%. While AT&T (ticker: T) has talked about creating two stronger companies—a telecom giant focused on 5G and broadband and a streaming business that merges HBO, CNN, TNT and more with Discovery—many investors have spent the week focused on the dividend cut that came with the news. A plan to reset the dividend, to use AT&T’s words, will reduce the company’s total dividend payout to an estimated $8 billion after the deal closes, from about $15 billion last year.
Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.