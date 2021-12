Bitcoin tumbles, leading wider cryptocurrency losses

American City Business Journals

Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in India, another win for the Gaithersburg biotech as it continues to work toward submitting for authorization in the U.S. The Drugs Controller of India granted the authorization to Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and the Serum Institute of India, which will manufacture the vaccine, to be branded Covovax there. The two-dose vaccine uses what’s called recombinant nanoparticle technology in its vaccine, making it different from messenger RNA and viral-vector vaccines, and can be shipped and stored at standard refrigeration temperatures, unlike some other vaccines on the market which need to be kept at much lower temperatures.