Bitcoin is 'in a new world' now: Expert

Rachelle Akuffo and Stephanie Mikulich

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices jumped when a judge sided with Grayscale in its bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to an ETF. The possibility of an ETF is not the only thing to watch when it comes to the cryptocurrency though. Bitcoin is in a "new world now," Axios Crypto Reporter Brady Dale tells Yahoo Finance Live. "We're in a world that bitcoin has never seen before. What's different about this world is were no longer under zero interest rate policy," Dale says. Dale notes that it is normal to not be in a zero interest rate policy environment, but that "it just hasn't been for a very long time."

When it comes to regulation, Dale, who also wrote the book SBF: How The FTX Bankruptcy Unwound Crypto's Very Bad Good Guy, says that he thinks "this SEC is going to fight crypto in every possible way it can, but Congress really wants to change the rules. And if Congress changes the rules, the SEC has to follow."