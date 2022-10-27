U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.43
    +1.83 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,194.54
    +355.43 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,886.32
    -84.68 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.93
    +16.60 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +1.54 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.70
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0085 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9290
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8650
    -0.4950 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,613.04
    -250.38 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.97
    -2.42 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.76
    +23.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Black Friday weekend will be ‘as promotional as ever,’ Overstock.com CEO says

Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings and the promotional environment ahead of the holiday shopping season.

