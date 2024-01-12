BlackRock announces $12.5B deal with Global Infrastructure

BlackRock (BLK) announced a major deal on Friday — the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 billion as the asset management titan continues restructuring its core businesses. The agreement comes on the heels of BlackRock laying off employees earlier this week to cut costs amid market headwinds.

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills breaks down the details, providing insights into BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's plans for this partnership.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.