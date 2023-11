Reuters

Euro zone banks are losing millions of euros due to tech contractors letting them down, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, as it warned of shortcomings in how lenders approach cyber-risks more broadly. The ECB ran a survey among the banks it supervises this year and carried out 22 inspections since 2020 to test how prepared banks are to deal with risks including hacks, ageing systems and contractors falling short of what they promised. "These losses were related to a small number of high-volume events and further highlight the need to properly manage risks arising from reliance on service providers," the ECB said in a newsletter.