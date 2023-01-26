Blackstone comes up short of $1 trillion goal in 2022
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Blackstone quarterly earnings.
As the U.S. and its allies start sending Abrams, Leopards and other tanks to help Ukraine, those vehicles are set to change the dynamics of the war along the front lines. WSJ examines how the tanks that Ukraine will receive from the West compare with Russia’s vehicles. Illustration: Adam Adada
EV investors are nervous today, but one thing they need not worry about: Plug Power won't deliver bad news tonight.
Jefferies Managing Director Global Autos Research Philippe Houchois joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, uncertainty for the EV maker, Model 3 and Y price cuts, the expectations for Tesla moving forward, and the outlook for the auto industry.
Plexus' (PLXS) first-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from continued momentum across all segments and regions.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss the White House’s take on Chevron’s buyback program.
Higher alliance revenues from Eliquis, higher sales of Prevnar vaccines and drugs like Vyndaqel/Vyndamax are likely to have contributed to Pfizer's (PFE) sales growth in Q4.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM...
If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is widely considered one of the best stock pickers of all time, and for good reason. Here are three top Buffett stocks that could make you richer in 2023 and beyond. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is an automotive-oriented online bank.
Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down why Shopify stock is soaring, Boeing's quarterly loss, and why investors are cheering AT&T stock following the company’s latest earnings report.
Chevron will launch a massive $75 billion share buyback and raise its dividend, the Dow Jones energy giant announced late Wednesday. The news comes ahead of fourth-quarter earnings due on Friday. Chevron stock advanced early Thursday.
Although anything could happen, investors should avoid Bed Bath & Beyond or any other company that expresses doubts about its future. Admittedly, one can forgive investors for being tempted to buy in hopes of a short squeeze. Also, whatever happens with the stock price, investors should remember that bleak financials back up management's recent concerns about Bed Bath & Beyond's future.
After being shunned for most of 2022, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector regained some popularity as investors sensed the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is wrapping up, which will remove a major headwind for the sector. The two biggest mortgage REITs, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), have mounted quite the rally over the past several months. The idea is that rental income will cover the interest costs on the debt the REIT used to finance the property.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.64% and 3.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
For Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko, the case for owning Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) comes down to just one metric. And so far, this AI-powered company is delivering. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan.
The Nasdaq Composite index, which has a bigger than average share of tech stocks in it, plunged 33% for the year as inflation and interest rates climbed. A look back at the Nasdaq Composite's 51-year history shows that back-to-back losing years are incredibly rare. The broader tech sell-off was brutal for the following five stocks, but if history repeats for the Nasdaq, these five tech stocks could have a great 2023 too.
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Southwest Airlines after the carrier said it took a $800 million hit from the holiday flight chaos.