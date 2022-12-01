Blackstone stock falls after limiting real estate fund withdrawals
Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of the Blackstone Group after announcing limits to withdrawals from real estate funds.
Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of the Blackstone Group after announcing limits to withdrawals from real estate funds.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust sees concentrated redemption requests from Asian investors, helping trigger monthly and quarterly redemption caps.
Its stock has dropped nearly 7% after withdrawal limits are placed on Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.
Editing is underway on all DoD "issuances" to eliminate outdated language regarding mental health care and treatment.
The Navy is investigating the game of "warship chicken."
Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) is reprioritizing its pipeline and is discontinuing the Phase 1 trial of ONCR-177 to focus resources on ONCR-021. In addition, the company is discontinuing the development of ONCR-177, reducing its workforce and burn rate, and reiterating guidance for its cash runway into early 2024. Oncorus will present the results of the Phase 1 study of ONCR-177 in patients with advanced disease in conjunction with a scientific congress in 2023. Related: Chardan Sees Over 200% Upsid
It's on sale for less than $10 right now.
Dollar General stock dives after profit misses expectations, due to higher costs and as customers traded down to cheaper goods.
Representative Greg Steube blasted the U.S. Naval Academy on Thursday after one of his constituents claimed she has been told she needs a Covid-19 vaccine to graduate.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court kept President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan on hold while agreeing to hear arguments likely to produce a definitive ruling by June in a high-stakes showdown over presidential power.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBeverly Hills Cop Was Californ
If you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to...
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Five Below stock.
The head of China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said lithium prices now at record levels could halve by end-2025, telling the Reuters NEXT conference however the miner would still forge ahead with heavy investment in the sector. The company, China's top gold extractor and a leading producer of copper, has already spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, making it one of the world's top 10 producers of the battery metal. The flurry of deals comes even as warnings emerge that lithium prices, driven to records by rapid growth in electric vehicles, may peak next year because of a looming supply glut.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
President Biden said during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.S. won’t apologize for passing the Inflation Reduction Act, but that tweaks can be made to include European countries. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
The investigation into a quadruple murder that killed four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 is ongoing. Police have not identified a suspect.
In this video, I will be talking about Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) move that will see it making its own chips and competing directly with its partners Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed for the second time due to an unspecified issue, postponing a private Japanese mission that is poised to make history should it safely reach the Moon’s surface.