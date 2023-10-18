Footage Shows Moment of Gaza Hospital Blast, Officials Say 500 Killed

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Tuesday it plans to halt shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, part of a suite of measures aimed at stopping Beijing from getting cutting-edge U.S. technologies to strengthen its military. The rules, described by senior administration officials in a press briefing on Monday evening, restrict a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklist Chinese chip designers Moore Thread and Biren. The new measures aim to hamper China's military development by closing loopholes in regulations released last October and will probably be updated "at least annually," according to Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo.