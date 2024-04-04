Block Inc. stock dips on downgrade from Morgan Stanley

Shares of Block, Inc. (SQ) are trading lower on Thursday afternoon as the company faced a downgrade from Morgan Stanley analysts, rating the stock Underweight from Equal-Weight and lowering the price target from $62 to 60. The analyst cites doubts about Cash App's ability to grow, especially with Gen Z consumers.

