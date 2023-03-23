U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.49
    +53.52 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,397.44
    +367.33 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,902.77
    +232.81 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.86
    +19.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.00
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.80
    +41.20 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.49 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4640
    -0.0360 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    +0.0059 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7880
    -0.5960 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,445.29
    -133.68 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.29
    +24.83 (+4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.33
    -44.51 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Block stock falls on Hindenburg Research short-seller report

Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the decline in stock for Block.

