Block stock falls on Hindenburg Research short-seller report
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the decline in stock for Block.
Here's why 100K is a magic financial milestone.
Altria (MO) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.
Sanofi and Regeneron's asthma drug Dupixent succeeded in a study of patients with "smoker's lung," leading SNY and REGN stocks to rocket.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Block shares sank 20% after short seller Hindenburg Research said the digital payment company formally known as Square has "systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping."
Companies in The News Are: NKE, OLLI, PLD, NFLX
Sanofi-Regeneron stocks are trading higher today after their blockbuster drug aced the pivotal COPD trial. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) for uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its primary and secondary endpoints. Dupixent exhibited a 30% reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to the placebo. The Phase 3 trial involving 939 current or former smokers also showed impro
The Dow Jones rose Thursday after a surprise drop in first-time jobless claims. Block shares plunged 22% after a short seller report.
Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.
The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.
The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out
Disinflation might be a pipe dream.
In early February, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 company stores. Since September, 2022, the Union, N.J.-based retailer has closed 400 stores in the U.S. altogether. In the retail sector, that kind of performance often leads to shuttered stores, and that's certainly the case with Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Investors need to pay close attention to Nordstrom (JWN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Accenture on Thursday reported earnings and revenue that beat consensus expectations, but lowered its full-year guidance and said it plans to cut around 19,000 jobs. “We are…taking steps to lower our costs in fiscal year 2024 and beyond while continuing to invest in our business and our people to capture the significant growth opportunities ahead,” CEO Julie Sweet said in a statement. Revenue came to $15.81 billion, up 9% from the same period the prior year in local currencies.
Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,800% and 45.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Is the government doing more harm than good?
I am a 43-year-old divorced father. I have $315,000 in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA), $90,000 in a Roth IRA, $22,000 in a health savings account (HSA), $8,000 in a 529 college savings account, $30,000 in a traditional 401k, … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 43-Year-Old Divorced Dad With $315K in an IRA, $90K in a Roth and Other Accounts. Can I Retire at 57? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.