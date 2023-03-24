Block stock falls, plans to take legal action against Hindenburg Research

TipRanks

Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban