Block stock rises as Square parent posts upbeat earnings outlook

Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Block.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: Let's talk about some more individual movers, though, because maybe there are some glimmers of hope on the individual stock basis, Block. Let's talk about Block. Is Block even still up? Oh, it's still up. OK, I haven't had a chance to look for a little bit.

BRIAN SOZZI: For now. For now.

JULIE HYMAN: It's not up as much as it was. So Block, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Square, I suppose, up 1 and 1/2% right now. The company said Cash App doing well for it and its hallmark Square app also doing well. So the company coming in here and guiding higher than estimated. And that seems to be paying off for the company. This was interesting. Bitcoin revenue, though, on the downside, down 51% year over year, which I guess is not a shock.

BRAD SMITH: I mean, the exposure, though, that they're trying to give to so many of those clients, 10 million Cash App accounts, actually, have bought Bitcoin since the product was introduced. And so as an entry point, at least, they continue to provide that. But I think what investors may be latching onto here, that gross profit as well that Cash App generated, $624 million, up 26% year over year. Square also seeing gross profit of $661 million. That's up 41% year over year.

But this is still a company in Block that's also going to have to compete increasingly with the likes of another company that has a heavy install base, which is Apple. Apple is going to try and get into this business. They've already declared that intention. And we'll see exactly how many merchants decide to sign up for that business.

BRIAN SOZZI: I'm glad you mentioned competition. Very important because you did hear Square or Block talk a lot on the conference call about Afterpay. That is a $29 billion merchant that they bought, or Buy Now Pay Later company they bought last year. They admitted they have been distracted by integrating that acquisition. But the acquisition does start to be paying early benefits, perhaps boosting users for the Cash App. And again, that makes me very interested to see what Afterpay rival Affirm reports, I believe, next Friday. So I'm very interested in that.

Story continues

And lastly, how cool was it to see Jack Dorsey on this call? You have a big fight going on over for Twitter, and you see Jack Dorsey just on that conference call talking about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and Afterpay. It was pretty cool.

JULIE HYMAN: Pretending that nothing else is happening.

BRIAN SOZZI: Like nothing else is happening.

BRAD SMITH: I just want his tie dye shirt, that's all.

BRIAN SOZZI: Yeah, right.

BRAD SMITH: He's got a good one.

BRIAN SOZZI: And the long beard.

BRAD SMITH: Yes, exactly. I couldn't get that to go that long.