Block, Truist Financial, Rivian: Trending tickers

Block (SQ) shares are trading higher late Tuesday after Bank of America reiterated its "Buy" rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares rise as the company is in talks to sell its insurance business to Stone Point for $10 billion, according to a report from Semafor.

Rivian (RIVN) shares rose after the stock received an upgrade to "Buy" from "Neutral" at UBS.

