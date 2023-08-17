Blue Shield drops CVS, UAW vote, SpaceX profits: Top Stories
CVS Health (CVS) shares fell today after Blue Shield of California dumped the pharmacy as its prescription drug benefit manager in order to pursue a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and Mark Cuban's drug company. The United Auto Workers union is set to vote on whether to strike, with just 10 days of striking expected to cost the Big Three automakers up to $5 billion. Elon Musk's SpaceX reports a first-quarter profit. Yahoo Finance Live's Diane King Hall reviews some of the day's top stories.