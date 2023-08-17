U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,370.36
    -33.97 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.83
    -290.91 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,316.93
    -157.70 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.06
    -21.46 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +0.68 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.90
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2747
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8200
    -0.4620 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,336.85
    -1,544.68 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.02
    -20.65 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,626.00
    -140.82 (-0.44%)
     

Blue Shield drops CVS, UAW vote, SpaceX profits: Top Stories

Diane King Hall and Luke Carberry Mogan

CVS Health (CVS) shares fell today after Blue Shield of California dumped the pharmacy as its prescription drug benefit manager in order to pursue a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and Mark Cuban's drug company. The United Auto Workers union is set to vote on whether to strike, with just 10 days of striking expected to cost the Big Three automakers up to $5 billion. Elon Musk's SpaceX reports a first-quarter profit. Yahoo Finance Live's Diane King Hall reviews some of the day's top stories.