BoA Strategist: S&P 500 potentially to fall another 5%

Bank of America Strategist Michael Hartnett (BAC) warns of trouble ahead with the S&P 500 (^GSPC), claiming it's at risk of dropping another 5% after falling below 4200, just shy of a technical correction. Stocks across the board have seen a decline in recent months due to seasonal trends as well as a myriad of economic headwinds from geopolitical conflicts to higher interest rates, and more. Many investors were looking forward for a strong performance from the Magnificent Seven, but so far, those stocks have not been able to turn the market around.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Seana Smith and Diane King Hall break down Hartnett's comments, the tech sector's quarterly performance, and what it means for the market going forward.

SEANA SMITH: Let's get to our market commentary of the day. And for today, it's a note out from Bank of America saying that they see a probability, or the possibility, I should say, of more trouble ahead when you take a look at the S&P 500. So the strategist there, Michael Hartnett, saying that the index is at risk of dropping another 5% after falling below a key technical level this week. The S&P closed the day Thursday below 4,200, just shy of a technical correction, which would be at or below 4,130.

Now, this coming as stocks are about to wrap up a third month of declines driven by seasonal trends, as well as the surge that we certainly have seen in yields. Still, though, according to Bank of America's Hartnett, we are looking at tech stocks. They're under high demand, attracting about $2 billion of inflows as giants in the sector reported earnings this week.

And I think my takeaway from the action that we've seen this week and also from this note here from Hartnett is just the fact that the turnaround story that we were waiting for, whether or not tech stocks, the large and magnificent seven were going to be able to turn around this market momentum. That doesn't seem to be the case. So then, of course, that brings up what exactly is in store for the markets here going forward.

And according to Hartnett, since we did drop below that 4,200 level, the next level we're going to watch is just above 3,900. When you take into account the fact that the NASDAQ is already in correction, [INAUDIBLE], we're getting conflicting reports out from a lot of these large tech giants when you take a look at Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, all reporting this week. Google really spooked the Street.

And we talked to BlackRock's Rick Rieder earlier on in the week, just talking about the fact that he sees this real dispersion, referencing the earnings reports that we got from Alphabet and from Microsoft, saying that we're getting a series of conflicting signs around the markets. And that's why the markets are so jumpy, so uncertain. So when we see any sort of reason to worry, we certainly are seeing that worry then reflected in the broader market.

DIANE KING HALL: Exactly, and again, to your point about that trend line to be watching out for, that 3,941 level when it comes to the S&P 500, and you can see the bulls fighting back in terms of keeping today, moving away from what we saw yesterday in terms of that level that we were watching yesterday, that closing at 4,137. Now we have some buying action today, as investors kind of try to create a floor there.

And that 3,941 level considered a key level because it's kind of halted worse in the past. Hartnett pointing out that there were some exceptions there when you think back to the dot com bust and the, of course, the financial crisis, where you broke through those levels. So right now, We know that a headwind that everyone has been watching-- and Hartnett calls this out, too-- is yields and what's happening with regard to yields and what that could do in terms of any kind of breakdown in technicals.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, it's important to point out that we know Hartnett, obviously, has remained bearish throughout this year, even when we did see the rally in the first half of the year, obviously, led by the Magnificent Seven. But I think coming out of this week and as we look ahead to Apple, just what exactly is in store for the broader equity market between now and the end of the year, given the fact that also, obviously, another massive headwind is the massive run-up that we've seen in rates as well.

DIANE KING HALL: Yeah, indeed, indeed, and can the Magnificent Seven continue to hold up the market, and can they pull in any more inflows? We will certainly be watching that, especially when we see Apple report coming up.