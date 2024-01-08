Boeing, Apple, crypto, government shutdown: What to watch

The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) has a deadline of January 10 for a spot bitcoin ETF decision. Boeing Company (BA) has grounded 171 jets. Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $1.6 trillion funding bill as a government shutdown looms. Apple (AAPL) has set a launch date for the Vision Pro. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts across the industry regarding the top stories for investors to watch this week.

Spot bitcoin ETFs (00:00:03)

With a January 10 deadline looming, a green light by SEC regulators would allow firms to offer traders bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs, such as Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). VettaFi Financial Futurist Dave Nadig said, "The SEC may or may not give a hard date there, to say everybody can start trading ... Some folks may be ready at 9:30 on one trading day, and other folks may not be able to trade until noon, just because there are a lot of operational considerations in getting any ETF off the ground."

Boeing (00:00:59)

Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan broke down the outlook for Boeing Company after an incident during an Alaskan Airlines flight (ALK) forced the company to ground 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. Keenan said, "There were only minor injuries, miraculously ... 171 passengers, no one getting any more than a minor injury, 6 crews, and the FAA has grounded the plane on Saturday after that Friday incident."

Bank of America Senior Aerospace & Defense Analyst Ronald Epstein kept his "Buy" rating on Boeing despite the FAA issuing a temporary grounding of all 737 MAX-9 aircrafts. Epstein explained, "Investors can immediately jump to conclusions about whose fault was what ... why I remain bullish here, we're in the midst of a huge, unprecedented in fact, aerospace ramp-up post-Covid downturn. And there's only 2 suppliers of large commercial jets."

Government shutdown (00:02:25)

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman broke down Congress' bipartisan agreement on a tentative $1.6 trillion funding bill for the 2024 fiscal year and what it means regarding a potential government shutdown. Newman said, "I think this is a happy surprise that there is a deal among the leaders ... the optimal outcome for markets would be that they just pass this thing, and we don't have to care about all these dynamics among the Republican party at war with itself and just get on with knowing that the government is funded."

Apple (00:03:12)

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Dan Howley discussed Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset, set to launch in the U.S. on February 2 with pre-orders starting January 19. Howley said, "It'll be $3499 when it hits the market February 2. Pre-orders start January 19 at 8 am Eastern time ... it's still an unproven market. The smartphone market globally sells billions of devices a year, the headset market sells millions. So a huge difference in the amount of demand. We have to see if Apple then can ramp those numbers up."