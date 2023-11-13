Boeing’s big deal, government shutdown looms: Yahoo Finance Live

Boeing (BA) shares are on the rise after the aerospace giant inked a $52 billion deal with Emirates for an order of 95 of its jets. In Washington, Republicans have unveiled their plans to avert another government shutdown. Lawmakers have less than a week to reach a spending deal before the government shuts down. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include: Tesla (TLSA), Monday.com (MNDY), and Tyson Foods (TSN).



Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:10 p.m. ET - Joe Mazzola, Charles Schwab Director of Trader Education

3:20 p.m. ET - Jeannette Lowe, Strategas Securities Managing Director, Policy Research

3:40 p.m. ET - Stephen Mulholland, Mulholland and Kuperstock Asset Management CEO & Founding Partner

4:40 p.m. ET - Dr. Garth Graham, YouTube, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health

4:40 p.m. ET - Michael Howell, Google Chief Clinical Officer