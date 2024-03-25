Advertisement
Boeing CEO, board chair step down

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Shares of Boeing (BA) are trading higher at the start of Monday's trading session after the company announced a leadership shakeup. CEO Dave Calhoun will resign from his position by the year's end while board chair Larry Kellner will not seek reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

This leadership overhaul comes in the wake of numerous safety concerns that have weighed heavily on the company's operations.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

