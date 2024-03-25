Boeing CEO, board chair step down

Shares of Boeing (BA) are trading higher at the start of Monday's trading session after the company announced a leadership shakeup. CEO Dave Calhoun will resign from his position by the year's end while board chair Larry Kellner will not seek reelection at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

This leadership overhaul comes in the wake of numerous safety concerns that have weighed heavily on the company's operations.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith