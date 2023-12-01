Boeing could see positive 2023 driven by fleet deliveries

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing (BA) is flying high, racking up a handful of stock upgrades by Wall Street analysts and putting it on the runway to end 2023 in the green.

Stifel Research Analyst Bert Subin — who initiated coverage on Boeing with a "Buy" rating at a $265 per share price target — explains that Boeing's production is picking back up to make up for disruptions on jet deliveries, discussing the company's own stock forecasts.

"Ultimately, the airlines are going to need to produce their own free cash flow to ultimately purchase these aircraft, but as long as the outlook... remains okay, given the age of the average fleet, there is going to be quite a bit of demand to replace one of our aircraft," Subin says to Yahoo Finance.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.