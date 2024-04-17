Boeing impact to United's Q1 profit was 'limited': Analyst

United Airlines (UAL) managed to top first-quarter earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines even after accounting for a $200 million hit to profits tied to the grounding of Boeing planes (BA).

Morningstar Industrials Equity Analyst Nick Owens joins the Morning Brief to talk about United's quarterly results as the airline industry contends with the fallout from Boeing's manufacturing concerns.

"In a way, you could say that the damage here was pretty limited, they have whatever it was — 50, 60 planes that they had to ground and inspect — and on $11 billion-plus in revenue for the quarter, they're saying it was a $200 million hit," Owens tells Yahoo Finance. "Which was the difference between them making money or losing money. To me, that just goes to show how narrow the margins in airlines really are."

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.