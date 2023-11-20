Boeing upgraded to 'Buy' rating by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank (DB) upgraded shares of Boeing (BA) early Monday to "Buy" from "Hold", while issuing a new $270 price target. The firm believes Boeing can expand airplane deliveries going forward now that supply chain issues are easing. Boeing has dealt with delivery delays due to supply shortages, however Deutsche expects steadier production growth ahead.

