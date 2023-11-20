Advertisement
Boeing upgraded to 'Buy' rating by Deutsche Bank

Angel Smith and Brad Smith

Deutsche Bank (DB) upgraded shares of Boeing (BA) early Monday to "Buy" from "Hold", while issuing a new $270 price target. The firm believes Boeing can expand airplane deliveries going forward now that supply chain issues are easing. Boeing has dealt with delivery delays due to supply shortages, however Deutsche expects steadier production growth ahead.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the details of this trending ticker.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

