Boeing whistleblower sparks FAA probe into 787 Dreamliner: NYT

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened up an investigation into a Boeing (BA) whistleblower's claims alleging the fuselage of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner twinjet is not properly fastened and could lead to mid-air incidents, according to a report by the New York Times.

Boeing is disputing these claims, telling Yahoo Finance "these claims about the structural integrity of the 787 are inaccurate and do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft.

Market Domination hosts Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman examine Boeing's sliding stock price following this news, taking a look at the bigger picture following several incidences and safety inspections on Boeing planes in 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.