U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,981.80
    +6.29 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,612.24
    +48.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,580.87
    -49.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.74
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    +0.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.90
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2635
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2560
    +0.3300 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,142.08
    -1,001.16 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,662.51
    -56.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,262.16
    -101.45 (-0.26%)
     

Boeing's head of 737 Max program leaves company

2
Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

The head of Boeing's (BA) 737 Max program, Ed Clark, has left his position at the aviation manufacturer after a mid-air plug door blowout on an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight led to groundings and inspections of Boeing's premier jet line. Katie Ringgold, the vice president of Boeing's 737 Max deliveries, will succeed Clark in his role.

Yahoo Finance Live monitors Boeing's stock while breaking down the story.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

