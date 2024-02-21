Boeing's head of 737 Max program leaves company

The head of Boeing's (BA) 737 Max program, Ed Clark, has left his position at the aviation manufacturer after a mid-air plug door blowout on an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight led to groundings and inspections of Boeing's premier jet line. Katie Ringgold, the vice president of Boeing's 737 Max deliveries, will succeed Clark in his role.

