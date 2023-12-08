BofA downgrades PayPal, Toast stocks to 'Neutral'

Bank of America downgrades fintech company PayPal (PYPL) and restaurant software developer Toast (TSOT) stocks from "Buy" to "Neutral." Bank of America Senior Equity Research Analyst Jason Kupferberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to comment on the payment industry and buy now, pay later space.

"Now let's look forward to 2024 — what can possibly get this sector out of its rut?" Kupferberg asks. "Number one, greater visibility on forward estimates in 2024, and along with that what we're talking about is really increased confidence in a soft landing scenario. Now, that's the base case that Bank of America's economists are calling for."

