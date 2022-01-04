Bond market: ‘The Fed has had too heavy of a footprint,’ DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Sherman says

Barrons.com

Moderna said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday that it had shipped approximately 800 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, roughly in line with estimates that the company had put out late in the year. In November, Moderna (ticker: MRNA) cut its expectations for deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine doses to between 700 million and 800 million, down from earlier estimates of between 800 million and 1 billion. At the time, Moderna said the reduction in output for 2021 was due to longer delivery lead times for international shipments and to what it called a “temporary impact from expansion of fill/finish capacity and ramp up of product release to market.”