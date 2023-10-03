Bond yields near 2007 highs, Sam Bankman-Fried's trial kicks off: Yahoo Finance Live
U.S. Treasury yields are hovering near a 16-year high as investors continue to await another possible rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal fraud trial begins in New York today. SBF has pleaded not guilty to what prosecutors are alleging is one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. In Washington, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) filed a motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) from his leadership role. Lawmakers have until tomorrow to vote on the resolution. Trending tickers include Plug Power (PLUG), VinFast Auto (VFS), and 3M (MMM).
Top guests today include:
9 a.m. ET - Wei Li, Blackrock Global Chief Investment Strategist
10 a.m. ET - Thomas Martin, GLOBALT Investments Senior Portfolio Manager
11:10 a.m. ET - John Stanford, Prism Group managing partner
11:20 a.m. ET - Bobby Matson, Payitoff CEO