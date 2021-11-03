Booking Holdings beats Q3 earnings estimates
Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Booking Holdings’ third-quarter earnings.
Booking Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that its third-quarter revenue more than doubled from the previous quarter and that room nights booked rose 44% year over year.
Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. The biotech stock was down roughly 12% in the daily session as of 11 a.m. EDT. The World Health Organization (WHO) granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech and Ocugen's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine today -- a development that had been viewed as a potentially major bullish catalyst for Ocugen stock.
Qualcomm Corp. wrapped a fiscal year that saw profit and sales spike to records with an earnings beat Wednesday and a prediction of more growth to come.
SunPower reported third-quarter results late Wednesday that fell short of expectations and also said it was considering strategic options
After an auspicious beginning to November, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed south today. Why are investors turning a cold shoulder to the fuel cell specialist? Instead, investors seem to be responding to the results from Election Day.
Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) skyrocketed by 59% in Wednesday trading after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule on Tuesday. The MPFS details the payment policies and rates for services provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
CEO Bill Stone pronounced himself "pleased that we delivered record financial results in the second quarter" and said he sees "a dramatically expanded market opportunity set in future quarters and years." Free cash flow is a perhaps-more-reliable gauge of how this company is performing.
Uranium prices are in a funk -- down 12% over the past week, and down 15% from their recent highs of mid-September -- but don't try to tell that to uranium investors. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday, shares of uranium mining company Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) surged 8.5%, followed in close succession by Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC), up 7.6%; and Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY), up 4.9%. What's got uranium investors all hot and bothered today?
The company, which plans to build low-cost digital x-ray systems, rose nearly $5 a share on Wednesday.
Whether it's value, income, or growth, these industry-leading companies all look affordable right now.
Coming up short of analysts' expectations that SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) would report revenue of $43.2 million and a loss per share of $0.14, the semiconductor manufacturer reported sales of $35 million and a loss per share of $0.29 after the market closed yesterday. Investors today are expressing their disapproval -- not only of the headline figures but of earnings and cash flow issues. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, SkyWater's stock is down 35%.
On Monday afternoon, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) reported another big earnings beat and raised its quarterly dividend for the third time this year. Simon Property Group's strong recovery continued last quarter. To be fair, Simon's Q3 results did include a gain of $0.30 per share from exchanging the company's interests in licensing joint ventures for Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers for a greater stake in joint-venture partner Authentic Brands Group.
Shares of BioCryst (NASDAQ: BCRX), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The FDA approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, for patients with hereditary angioedema last December. Independent new drug launches have a terrible tendency to miss expectations, so the stock market is extra jumpy about revenue figures right now.
APPS stock plunged after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings and issued guidance, ending a 10-week run for Digital Turbine.
The sharp move lower came after the mobile gaming platform specialist reduced its short-term growth and earnings outlook in its third-quarter earnings report. Playtika also improved on its monetization trends: Conversion rates inched up to 2.8% from 2.6%.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.
Investors shouldn't miss the forest for the trees, as this company is taking advantage of a lucrative market.
Real estate consultant and Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran discusses difficulties Zillow faced with house-flipping in a consistently unpredictable real estate market, and her thoughts on Rivian and Tesla electric vehicles.
Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.