Boost partners with Apple, Amazon in new wireless service

Boost Infinite (DISH) has partnered with tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) to offer users a new wireless service, made available today. Priced at $60 per month, the plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, along with an annual iPhone upgrade.

This collaboration marks the very first time that Apple iPhone plans are available for purchase on Amazon."Right now value is important to people," Dish Wireless COO John Swieringa tells Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, "and with us you don't have to sacrifice to get value."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.