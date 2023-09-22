U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,320.06
    -9.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,963.84
    -106.58 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,211.81
    -12.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.50
    -5.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.33
    +0.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4380
    -0.0420 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3600
    +0.7970 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,554.63
    -23.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.87
    -2.18 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.91
    +5.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,402.41
    -168.62 (-0.52%)
     

Boost partners with Apple, Amazon in new wireless service

Akiko Fujita and Angel Smith

Boost Infinite (DISH) has partnered with tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) to offer users a new wireless service, made available today. Priced at $60 per month, the plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, along with an annual iPhone upgrade.

This collaboration marks the very first time that Apple iPhone plans are available for purchase on Amazon."Right now value is important to people," Dish Wireless COO John Swieringa tells Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, "and with us you don't have to sacrifice to get value."

