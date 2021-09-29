Boston’s ‘skinniest’ house is off the market
Boston’s “Skinny House” recently sold for $1.25 million.
Boston’s “Skinny House” recently sold for $1.25 million.
Shares of gene-editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are down more than 17% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT this morning after the company shared the first clinical data for its CRISPR-based treatment EDIT-101. Unlike many other companies using CRISPR to try to cure a genetic disease, Editas chose an inherited form of rapid vision loss as its target.
Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.
If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams
On Sept. 28, Lucid Motors opened its doors to visitors for the first time to mark its official start of production. The company plans to make its first vehicle deliveries late next month.
Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) were down by 7.8% through 11:57 a.m. EDT Tuesday. "Captain Kirk" is going to space, and he's going there with the help of Virgin Galactic rival Blue Origin. As People magazine (and ABC News) reported Monday, Star Trek star William Shatner "is in talks to head into space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket."
The market news today is that stocks overall are down and growth stocks are being hit harder than most. One of the biggest reasons the market is down today is because interest rates are on the rise. Higher interest rates can mean slower growth for the economy overall, which is why markets react when rates rise.
For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.
On Tuesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was one of the few large-cap stocks to rise in price on a terrible day for the stock market. Teva shares closed nearly 4% higher on some positive legal news for the company. Teva announced that its U.S. affiliate, the similarly named Teva Pharmaceuticals, has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of Louisiana to settle opioid-related claims.
The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.
A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.
LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.
In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]
In this article, we will discuss 10 e-commerce and tech stocks to buy now according to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lyle’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 E-commerce and Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Christopher Lyle’s SCGE Management. Christopher […]
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. Wish briefly became a "meme stock" and hit an all-time high of $32.85 back in early February, but its ugly first- and second-quarter reports scared the bulls away -- and they might not ever come back.
Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.
ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.
Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.