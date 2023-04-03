How to bounce back, prepare for interviews after being laid off
Brown Ambition Podcast Co-Host Mandi Woodruff-Santos joins Yahoo Finance Live to give important tips on navigating through a job interview after a layoff.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) completes the much-awaited acquisition of Yamana Gold, which will boost its silver by 50%.
Even by Tesla’s own official count, the number of cars in stock is reaching levels not seen since the third quarter of 2020—despite the generous use of rebates to entice consumers.
The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student earlier this year filed a $40 million lawsuit against school district officials on Monday, saying administrators failed to take action despite repeated warnings that the boy had a gun. The lawsuit, filed in Newport News Circuit Court, said the school’s former assistant principal and other administrators ignored pleas from staff members to search the boy for a gun. The boy, whom officials haven’t named, fired one shot at Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6, officials said.
Nikola (NKLA) plans to sell 29.9 million shares in a traditional public offering and 59.9 million shares to Antara Capital to raise $100 million to cover high production costs.
General Electric (GE) is poised for growth on the back of continued momentum in the Aerospace segment and a rebound in the Power segment. Handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock's appeal.
New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragut says China may look to hit back at wireless chips in general, and Qualcomm in particular.
Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'
The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.
The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.
Union Pacific routinely hires private investigators to check out employees' medical leave claims and then fires anyone who happens to leave their house while out on leave, according to a lawsuit filed against the railroad. The lawyer who last month filed one of the first lawsuits in a case like this in Texas said this practice is another example of how the railroads keep the pressure on train crews to remain on call 24-7 while making them afraid to take unpaid time off they're supposed to get under the Family Medical Leave Act. Now that the Texas case is moving forward in the courts, the lawyer, Nick Thompson, said he plans to look into the claims of several other UP employees who have contacted him with similar concerns that could turn into additional lawsuits.
The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Nvidia (NVDA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.
New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.
The Euro initially fell during the trading session on Monday, but then turned around to show signs of life as the 1.08 level offered support.
A move higher in oil prices, a mega merger in the media space, and more bad news from the U.S. manufacturing sector offered investors a mixed picture early Monday to start the second quarter of the year.
Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up from 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the year-ago period.
Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) has secured a $1.2 billion foreign military sales contract from the U.S. Army to provide Switzerland with the Patriot air defense system. The contract includes five Patriot fire units and a quantity of Guidance Enhanced Missiles, known as GEM-T. With the contract, Switzerland becomes the 18th global Patriot partner and the eighth European country to choose the system as the backbone of their air defense. The missile is proven to defeat tactical ballistic mi
Following the recent bank collapses there's good reason to be concerned about how much of your money is and isn't insured. The bad news: Just because an account is held by a bank doesn't automatically mean it's insured. The good … Continue reading → The post This Move Lets You Insure $1.5 Million or More at a Single Bank appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Add this to the long list of market surprises in the first quarter of 2023: The worst-performing exchange-traded funds still managed to attract massive amounts of cash. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Prod