U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.59
    +34.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,475.56
    +259.67 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,106.97
    +147.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.16
    +11.76 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.71
    +1.16 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.60
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1035
    +0.0086 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0800
    -0.1090 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2775
    +0.0061 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8200
    -0.6900 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,233.06
    -12.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.05
    +2.53 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.37
    +35.21 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,192.75
    +33.47 (+0.10%)
     
BREAKING:

US economy adds 187,000 jobs, missing expectations; unemployment rate dips to 3.5%

Brandi Chastain: Women's soccer has 'unique' advertising opportunity

Akiko Fujita and Yahoo Finance

As the U.S. women's national team continues on in the round of 16, the 2023 World Cup prize money remains a major talking point. Brandi Chastain, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold-medalist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the performance of the USWNT, global visibility, sponsorships, and more.

Chastain says, "We're very unique. Nothing like this has existed before ... Now that the space is there, and we're going to very boldly, bravely, and confidently move into those spaces."