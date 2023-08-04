Brandi Chastain: Women's soccer has 'unique' advertising opportunity

As the U.S. women's national team continues on in the round of 16, the 2023 World Cup prize money remains a major talking point. Brandi Chastain, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold-medalist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the performance of the USWNT, global visibility, sponsorships, and more.

Chastain says, "We're very unique. Nothing like this has existed before ... Now that the space is there, and we're going to very boldly, bravely, and confidently move into those spaces."