Breaking down Apple’s odds for a pause on App Store changes

Motley Fool

Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.