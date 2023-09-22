Brightline high-speed train service debuts in Florida

Florida's new high-speed train service, Brightline Rail, has officially launched. The privately owned passenger train represents a $6 billion private investment—a first of its kind in the last century. The route covers the 235-mile journey from Miami to Orlando, reaching speeds of up to 125 mph. Amtrak currently operates the only other high-speed line in the U.S., located in the D.C. area.

